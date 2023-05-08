White Party Palm Springs to Get Underway Friday With Pool Party Series

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – White Party Palm Springs, an LGBTQ+ dance music festival featuring party themed nights full of music, dancing, and performances will begin Friday with a pool party series.

The festival will be held from Friday until the early morning of Monday at the Hilton Hotel, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way and the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, according to a statement from White Party Global.

Organizers said this year’s event will feature a more modern and innovative experience with a lineup of various live performances and DJ’s.

“As we continue to grow, we are focused on keeping up with new trends in dance music, showcasing award-winning recording artists, and continuing to present new themes and specialty acts is our number one priority,” White Party Global executive producer Chris Diamond said in a statement.

Each day of the weekend will get underway in the hotel with the festival’s “Soaked!” pool party series featuring a new stage design and private lounges, according to festival officials. The series will begin Friday at noon with music from DJs Jeremy Dava and Marti Frieson, on Saturday at 11 a.m. with pool-side fashion show and music from DJ’s Lisa Rodriguez and Jace M, and at 11 a.m. Sunday with music from DJ Nick Stracener.

Friday’s festivities will continue at 9 p.m. in the convention center with a “Fluidity” ballroom and drag scene-themed night featuring ballroom battles, drag performances and beats from DJs like Dan Slater, Tom Stephan and Vincint, to honor the influence of the House Ballroom and the Drag Scene.

“Designed to be a legendary night for free expression, guests are invited to come out, celebrate, and be authentically themselves,” festival officials said in a statement. “Come as you are, be who you want!”

Saturday’s festivities will feature a “Whiteout” winter wonderland- themed night, which will include a snow-covered convention center, chilling party effects to cool guests off from the desert heat and music from DJ’s Shane Marcus, Mor Avrahami and GSP.

The festival’s famous White Party T-Dance will be held across the street from the convention center Sunday with an “Orbit” extra-terrestrial- theme from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., festival officials said. The party will feature music from DJs Dawna Montell, Manny Lehman and Tony Moran, who will lead attendees through time and space.

Last week, additional performances from Robin S, CeCe Peniston, Inaya Day, and Crystal Water were announced.

“White Party Palm Springs has been home to some of the most iconic performances, featuring renowned artists like Deborah Cox, Kylie Minogue, and Lady Gaga,” said festival Executive Producer Chris Diamond in a statement. “This year, we are honored to have four legendary house divas grace our stage and create an unforgettable experience for our attendees.”

The festivities will conclude at the convention center as the party continues until 4 a.m. Monday with an “Escape” closing party featuring music from DJ’s Phil Romano and Micky Friedman keeping the dance floor alive.

Tickets, starting at $499 for the full weekend, or varying prices for each individual event are available at whitepartyglobal.com. More information can also be found on the festival’s website.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.