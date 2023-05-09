Average Riverside County Gas Price Resumes Decreasing

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County resumed decreasing Tuesday, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $4.773, one day after a run of 11 decreases in 12 days totaling 6.1 cents ended when it was unchanged.

The average price is at its lowest amount since April 3 and 4.3 cents less than one week ago, 5.1 cents less than one month ago and $1.029 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped $1.60 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the 19th consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents, falling 1.1 cents to $3.526. It has dropped 16 cents over the past 19 days, including three- tenths of a cent Monday. It is 7 cents less than one week ago, 7.5 cents lower than one month ago and 80.2 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.49 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.