Desert Hot Springs to Host ‘Friday Nights On Pierson’ Starting This Week

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – City officials Tuesday invited the public to its inaugural “Friday Nights on Pierson,” featuring several Coachella Valley- area food trucks, starting this week.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Arts and Culture District, 11940 Palm Drive, according to a city statement. The series will continue each Friday until June 9.

“Bring your friends to check out pop-up produce stand Farmer in the Dale, and shop for locally grown fruits and veggies, plus, take in Desert Hot Springs Downtown Arts and Culture District’s newest multistory mural by globally recognized artist TRAV,” city officials said in a statement.

The mural features patterns, compositions and imagery to match the history of Desert Hot Springs, according to city officials, who said the project was funded by the city’s Arts in Public Places Funds in an effort to improve the area for spectators through exterior painting, lighting and landscaping.

Friday nights at the intersection of Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard will also feature a host of Coachella Valley food trucks, according to city officials. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a selection of food trucks including Barely Cooks, Krazy Daisy, Comfort Inn, Mariscos El Berrinche, Birria Don Emma, Uncle D’s Smokehouse, Papa Heads and The Kids Business.

City officials said the family friendly event will celebrate more than two dozen of the city’s new and established stores and galleries.

