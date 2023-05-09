Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza to Stop by Acrisure Arena November

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, a live show featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, announced Tuesday it will stop by Acrisure Arena in November.

The tour will begin Sept. 1 and stop in several cities across North America, including Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert Nov. 17, according to a statement from the venue.

Though Spotify Fans First presale tickets became available Tuesday at noon, tickets for the general public won’t be available until Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature singing, dancing, 3-D special effects and acrobatics as Mickey, Minnie and friends get ready to throw a costume party that keeps getting interrupted by the weather, according to venue officials. The live show, written and directed by Amy Tinkham, will also include trampoline routines from acrobatic director John Brady.

Disney’s new hit series “SuperKitties” will also join the tour, according to Disney Entertainment senior vice president Jennifer Rogers Doyle.

More information about the tour can be found at disneyjuniortour.com.

