Nearly 1,000 Pounds of Catfish Arriving to Lake Cahuilla, RivCo Board Approves Summer Supply Contract

Fishing enthusiasts can look forward to a summer filled with catfish at Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta.

Thanks to a newly approved vendor contract between Riverside County and Pacific Aqua Farms, Inc., Lake Cahuilla, Lake Skinner, and Rancho Jurupa regional parks will be supplied with catfish during the summer months.

The first catfish delivery will be made on May 26, with 900 pounds of catfish being stocked at each lake.

To accommodate fishing enthusiasts, the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District will extend park hours on Friday stocking dates, allowing people to fish in the evenings during the summer.

“There are quite a bit of fisher folks out there at Lake Cahuilla and throughout the County of Riverside,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “I am pleased we have a contract in place to stock Lake Cahuilla for the summer season, and we welcome visitors to come out and fish there this summer.”

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park, located at 58-075 Jefferson Street in La Quinta, California, charges an admission fee of $10 per adult and $8 per child for fishing.

Anyone 16 and older must have a state fishing license, which is not sold at the park but can be purchased from local retailers.

In honor of veterans and military personnel, Riverside County offers free admission and fishing at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park annually on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29) and Veterans Day (November 11).

This offer is open to active duty military personnel, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and federal and state reservists, and those in their vehicle.