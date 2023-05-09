Palm Springs Art Museum to Continue Thursday Night DJ Sessions

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will continue its free Night Sessions Line-Up of May DJs series Thursday featuring a line-up from across Southern California, pop-ups and local vendors.

Local DJs Dxsko — who performed during the first Saturday of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — and Alec Make Waves will take over the museum’s sculpture gardens from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The festivities will continue each Thursday in May.

Admission into the galleries and exhibitions will be free from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays, during which attendees can explore the museum at their own pace, indulge in food and drinks, and listen to the live music outside. Thursdays will also feature pop-ups from local vendors including Popping Off Pies, Valley Fusion Sushi, Tacon’Todo and On The Mark PS.

Dxsko is also set to spin May 18 with Noa James. The series will conclude May 25 with a spinning set from Tina Turntables. Lizz Castles, DJ Gracy D, and MOGO Silent Disco performed on May 4.

