Several EV Charging Stations Coming to Indian Wells with Grant Funding

The City of Indian Wells has announced that it will be adding five new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Municipal Golf Course.

The stations will be created with funding from a $50,000 grant the city received from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee back in 2018.

These charging stations will make the use of electric vehicles more feasible in the city and contribute to the goals of the Indian Wells Climate Action Plan.

“We’re excited we added publicly accessible electric vehicle charging to the list of amenities provided by the Resort,” said Indian Wells Golf Resort General Manager Sven Wiedenhaupt. “We expect these charging stations to make a big difference in our visitors’ experience and our sustainability efforts.”

The MSRC is committed to reducing air pollution from motor vehicles within the South Coast Air District in Southern California, which includes all of Orange County and portions of Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Indian Wells is among many cities in the district that have received MSRC grant funds.

The EV charging stations will be publicly accessible and can be located on ChargePoint and PlugShare mobile apps. The charging stations are also in line with the Indian Wells Climate Action Plan, which seeks to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability.

For more information on the new EV charging stations, please contact City Hall at (760) 346-2489.