At Least One Person Dead in Traffic Collision on Route 95 Near Blythe

BLYTHE (CNS) – At least one person was killed Wednesday in a traffic collision in an unincorporated area of Riverside County north of Blythe.

Officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of a traffic collision on Route 95 between Eighth and Fourth avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported that the collision was between a red Subaru and an unspecified vehicle. The coroner’s office was requested to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. after at least one person died.

It was not immediately known if there were any other injuries. The road was closed as multiple officers evaluated the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.