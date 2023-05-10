Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For Eighth Time in Nine Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Wednesday for the eighth time in nine days, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.771, its lowest amount since April 3.

The average price has dropped 5.1 cents over the past nine days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, 6 cents lower than one month ago and $1.033 below what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.602 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

A 19-day streak of decreases to the national average price totaling 16 cents ended with an increase of a half-cent to $3.531. The streak of decreases followed a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents.

The national average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 7.3 cents lower than one month ago and 84.3 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.485 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.