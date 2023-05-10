Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man on MoVal Street Arraigned

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A felon accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other offenses.

David Diaz, 38, of Los Angeles, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 44-year- old Giovanni Ibarra.

Along with the murder count, Diaz is charged with firearm assault and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The defendant was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Gail O’Rane, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Aug. 18 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Diaz is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche, about 2:30 a.m. April 23, Diaz and the victim were involved in an unspecified confrontation in the 25000 block of Joshua Avenue, near Agave Street. During the encounter, Diaz allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire, mortally wounding Ibarra, Brosche said.

He said the defendant immediately fled, and witnesses called 911.

Patrol deputies reached the location minutes later and found the victim gravely wounded. Despite attempts to revive him, paramedics pronounced Ibarra dead at the scene, according to Brosche.

Central Homicide Unit detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Diaz as the alleged shooter, and he was tracked to Otay Mesa in San Diego County, where he was taken into custody without incident less than 24 hours after the alleged attack.

A possible motive was not disclosed.

According to court records, Diaz has at least one prior felony conviction in another jurisdiction, but the offense was not listed.

