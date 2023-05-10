Menifee’s Former Police Chief to Return to Briefly Lead Department

MENIFEE (CNS) – The city of Menifee’s first police chief will return to take the helm next week to temporarily guide the department while the municipality’s interim chief recovers from injuries he suffered outside of work, it was announced Wednesday.

Pat Walsh, who served as Menifee’s inaugural chief after the city formed a stand-alone police department in 2020, will assume the top spot again on Monday.

Interim Chief Chris Karrer, who was serving in the position while the city searched for a permanent replacement for Walsh, suffered an unspecified injury while off-duty that will require two to three months to recover, officials said.

Karrer was appointed interim chief by City Manager Armando Villa. Walsh retired last July.

“Chief Karrer has done an outstanding job leading the Menifee Police Department, and we will continue his great work to keep our communities safe,” Walsh said. “While my service here in Menifee will be brief, I am looking forward to once again working with the talented men and women we have here at the department.”

Walsh is a 40-year law enforcement veteran. Prior to serving as Menifee’s top cop, he was chief of police in Lompoc, and prior to that was a policeman in Portland, Oregon, where he moved after an eight-year stint as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

Karrer served in the U.S. Marine Corps before starting a law enforcement career that has spanned 20 years, officials said.

