Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest to Feature Concerts, Tastings, Rides

WINCHESTER (CNS) – The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival will draw thousands to Winchester next week for balloon rides, outdoor concerts, wine tastings and other entertainment.

The event — a tradition going back to 1983 — will get underway on the afternoon of Friday, May 19, and continue all weekend within the Lake Skinner Recreation Area, just east of Temecula.

The fest returned last year following a two-year hiatus stemming from the Covid public health lockdowns.

The first night’s main stage entertainment will feature 80s icons Reo Speedwagon, Night Ranger and John Waite.

Saturday is dedicated to Country & Western, with Brad Paisley, George Shingleton and Sara Evans performing. On Sunday, the venue will offer a mix of country and pop, featuring Scott McCreery and The English Beat.

Hot air balloon rides will be going all three days, with the traditional “balloon glow” after 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, during which the airships ignite their burners in unison. Hourlong daytime rides will be available Saturday and Sunday, organizers said.

All rides are subject to cancellation if the weather turns foul.

Roughly 100 vendors will be on hand, including a bevy of vintners providing samples of the Temecula Valley’s finest ports.

Some attendees may be under tents or in trailers at the Lake Skinner campground, but organizers noted that all of the camping space has been reserved.

There will be carnival rides, dancing and an array of adult beverages to enjoy, organizers said.

Tickets run between $30 and $760, depending on what events a festival- goer intends to attend. Parking fees are separate from the price of admission.

All festival events will wrap up at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

More information is available at http://www.tvbwf.com/.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.