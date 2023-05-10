Trucker Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10 in Chiriaco Summit

CHIRIACO SUMMIT (CNS) – A trucker was killed Wednesday when his big rig overturned on Interstate 10 in Chiriaco Summit.

The fatality occurred about 12:25 p.m. on westbound I-10 near Box Canyon Road, a little over four miles east of the Cactus City rest stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the tractor-trailer struck the Saddle Gulch bridge and went over in the number two lane, but no other details were immediately available.

There were initial reports the rig caught fire, but there was no confirmation of a working blaze when Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived.

The trucker was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Officers closed the number two westbound lane due to the crash. A SigAlert was issued due to the closure and ensuing traffic jam.

Caltrans engineers were requested to inspect the bridge because of the damage caused when the truck hit it.

