Little Change to Riverside County Gas Prices

Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County increased one-tenth of a cent to Thursday to $4.772.

The average price is 2.5 cents less than one week ago, 6.3 cents less than one month ago and $1.037 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.601 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $3.539, one day after a 19-day streak of decreases ended when it increased a half-cent. The national average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 6.9 cents lower than one month ago and 86.5 cents less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.477 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

