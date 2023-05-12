Average Riverside County Gasoline Price Drops Half-Cent

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped a half-cent Friday to $4.767, a day after increasing one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 2.3 cents less than one week ago, 6.4 cents less than one month ago and $1.046 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.606 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.542, one day after it increased eight-tenths of a cent. The national average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 7.9 cents lower than one month ago and 87.6 cents less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.48 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

