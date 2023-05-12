Desert Hot Springs High School and Desert Oasis Healthcare Partner for Student Athlete Physicals

In an effort to support the health and well-being of student-athletes in the Palm Springs Unified School District, the District has partnered with Desert Oasis Healthcare to provide athletic physicals at Desert Hot Springs High School.

With four physicians on hand, more than 100 student-athletes received screenings at the event.

This was a great opportunity for student-athletes to ensure they are in top physical condition for their upcoming seasons.

The physicals took place Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

In an incredible gesture, Desert Oasis Healthcare plans to donate $10 per physical cost back to the DHS athletic department. This support will be greatly appreciated and will help the athletic department continue to provide programs and support for their student-athletes.