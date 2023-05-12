DHS Kicks Off Friday Nights On Pierson

The City of Desert Hot Springs is kicking off their Friday Nights on Pierson, showcasing the new Downtown Arts and Culture District.

This new lively experience hosts some of the Coachella Valley’s favorite small businesses, in support of a fun and family-friendly celebration.

“It’s a really simple process, we help a lot of small businesses, so we’re happy to start sharing how we do it and bringing them here to the downtown.” says Erick Becerril, Desert Hot Springs Community Programs Manager.

Friday Nights on Pierson was a vision that the Mayor of Desert Hot Springs, Scott Matas had envisioned, helping small businesses within their community flourish.

“He’s been envisioning doing something for the small businesses, he helped push the revitalization of the downtown that were just kicking off, we have our new mural that we have up so he’s been a huge supporter of the idea.” Becerril says.

The event will run every Friday starting today all the way until June 9th, where food trucks will line up on Palm Drive and Pierson.

“Now you can come get some food, check out our shops, you’re gonna have a really cool synergy of the small businesses and really just the collaboration of them.”

The Friday evening celebration helps showcase new small businesses who’ve just started from the ground up, like Mariscos El Berrinche, all thanks to the City of Desert Hot Springs.

“We recently just started our business a month and a half ago, so we’re really, really new to this new environment.” says Pilar Paniagua, whose family owns Mariscos El Berrinche.

As residents of Desert Hot Springs, the small business owners say this new weekly event is an exciting opportunity.

“It’s really important for us not only here in DHS, because the Coachella Valley is barely opening up its doors to mobile food trucks like ours, and we’re very excited for this opportunity.” Paniagua says.

Overall the city has one main goal.

“We’re doing something that’s much needed in the community and that’s just helping bring people together. We have so many unique members and we, you know, we’re the fastest growing community here in the valley.” Becerril adds.

Friday Nights on Pierson is just a teaser for what the city has to come this fall, a continuing celebration for residents and small businesses in their downtown area.