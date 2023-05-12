UPDATED: Tri-County Silver Alert Issued for 68-Year-Old Man

Update: Mr. Acosta has been located.

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 68-year-old man who was last heard from in Riverside.

David Acosta was last heard from at around 9:18 p.m. Thursday in Moreno Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Acosta is Latino, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and blue jeans and might be driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot with a California license plate 5MDR711.

The alert was issued for Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties,

Anyone who sees Acosta was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

