At least 3 dead, 10 injured in crash on I-10 east near Whitewater

(CNS) – Three people were killed and seven others were injured Friday in a crash on eastbound Interstate 10 near Haugen Lehmann Way in

the Whitewater area.

The crash was reported at 7:27 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near Haugen Lehmann Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters at the scene reported two vehicles with major damage.

An air ambulance carried two of the injured victims to a trauma center where they were being treated for major injuries.

Three people with moderate injuries were taken to a hospital by ground ambulance and two were assessed and declined further care, according to the

fire department.

Eastbound Interstate 10 was expected to remain closed for approximately eight hours, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic was being diverted at Main Street in the Cabazon area.