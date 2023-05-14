Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy dies after on-duty crash injury

(CNS) – Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Harris, who

was assigned to the department’s Hemet station, has died after suffering

catastrophic injuries in an accident Friday while responding to a call for

service, Sheriff Chad Bianco said Sunday.

“With immense sadness and a heavy heart, I must report that the

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has lost another deputy in a line of duty

death,” Bianco said.

“… Harris suffered major injuries as a result of the crash, including a catastrophic brain injury,” the sheriff added.

Harris died at a hospital Saturday, according to the RCSD.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street in San Jacinto, according to the California

Highway Patrol.

Officer Jason Montez said the 26-year-old deputy was traveling

westbound on Esplanade in his marked sheriff’s SUV and entered the intersection

at the same time as a Nissan Maxima going north on State.

“The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, which is controlled by

traffic lights,” Montez said. “After the collision, the sheriff’s patrol

vehicle crashed into a light pole.”

The SUV was hit on the driver’s side.

Montez did not specify which motorist was at fault, a determination

that is expected to be made in the course of the CHP’s investigation.

Bianco said another patrolman, who reached the location prior to

firefighters, attempted to “extract” the injured deputy and suffered a knee

injury as a result. That deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment and

has since been sent home to recover.

According to Montez, the 54-year-old woman at the wheel of the Nissan,

identified only as a Hemet resident, suffered minor injuries and was also

hospitalized.

The CHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is conducting

the crash investigation. Under a long-standing sheriff’s department policy,

the CHP is tasked with handling independent evaluations whenever sheriff’s

vehicles are involved in wrecks.

“In a final act of Service Above Self, it was Deputy Harris’ wish to

donate his organs so that others may live. The Harris family is currently

working with the hospital to ensure his wishes are honored,” Bianco said

Sunday.

Harris leaves behind a wife, mother and father, twin sister and a brother.

A procession in honor of Deputy Harris was pending due to the organ

donation process, according to the RCSD.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.