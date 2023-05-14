Three Killed in I-10 in Whitewater Crash

WHITEWATER (CNS) – Two girls and a woman were killed today in a crash

on eastbound Interstate 10 near Haugen Lehmann Way in the Whitewater area.

The crash was reported at 7:27 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near

Haugen Lehmann Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Investigators determined that a 2022 Tesla Model 3, driven by a 31-

year-old Indio man was eastbound on I-10 west of Haugen Lehmann in the No. 3

lane and a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 39-year-old man from Anaheim,

was traveling the same direction in the No. 2 lane when they collided, causing

the driver of the SUV to lose control and crash into the center divider and

overturn, ejecting six occupants, and partially ejecting another.

Some of the SUV occupants — all of whom were related, and all Anaheim

residents — were not believed buckled in, according to California Highway

Patrol Officer Jason Montez.

Three female occupants of the Suburban were pronounced dead at the

scene, ages 10, 12 and 31. Four other occupants of the SUV suffered major

injuries, including a 3-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl

and a 15-year-old boy. The driver suffered moderate injuries and a 41-year-old

front passenger suffered minor injuries, Montez said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Tesla was uninjured, he said.

An air ambulance carried two of the injured victims to a trauma

center, where they were being treated for major injuries, he said.

Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at Main Street until 3 p.m., when

the left two lanes were reopened, according to the CHP. All lanes were reopened

by 3:30 p.m.

This accident is an ongoing investigation.

