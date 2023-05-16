UPDATED: 3 Injured, 2 Critically in Jurupa Valley Collision

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – Three people were injured Tuesday, two critically, in a head-on collision at an intersection in Jurupa Valley.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. at Granite Hill Drive and Soto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found that two vehicles had impacted in the middle of the intersection, but no details were immediately available regarding the circumstances.

Two people suffered major injuries and were taken to Riverside Community Hospital in critical condition, according to officials at the scene.

The third victim suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the downtown Riverside medical center for treatment.

None of the parties were identified.

Sheriff’s deputies partially closed the intersection because of the wreck and were handling the investigation.

