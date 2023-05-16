UPDATED: Coachella Valley High School Shelters-in-Place Due to Nearby Police Activity

COACHELLA (CNS) – A suspect in a copper theft that prompted a shelter- in-place order at Coachella Valley High School remained at large Tuesday.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a copper theft in the area of Dillon Road and Sunny Rock Road, Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service.

“Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to yield. Before a pursuit could be initiated, the vehicle became disabled,” Vickers said. “The suspect ran from the vehicle in the area of Van Buren Drive and Airport Boulevard.”

A perimeter was established in the area as deputies searched for the unidentified suspect, and a shelter-in-place order was subsequently put in effect at Coachella Valley High School.

“We have been notified by local law enforcement that there is police activity near our school premises,” CVUSD officials said in a statement. “As a precautionary measure, we have placed our school on shelter-in-place. All staff and students are safe.”

The order went into effect at around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Coachella Valley Unified School District executive administrative assistant Mari Tarango told CNS.

Vickers said the order was not at the direction of the sheriff’s department. The suspect remained outstanding Tuesday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

