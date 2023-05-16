Little Change To Average Riverside County Gas Price

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $4.759, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago, 9.5 cents lower than one month ago, and $1.164 below what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.614 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher, but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

The national average price dropped for the third time in four days after three consecutive increases totaling 1.6 cents, dropping four-tenths of a cent to $3.531. It is a half-cent more than one week ago but 13.8 cents less than one month ago and 95.2 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent Monday and dropped three-tenths of a cent Sunday and a half-cent Saturday. It has dropped $1.485 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.