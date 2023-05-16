UPDATED: Mecca Brush Fire at 127 Acres, 50% Contained

MECCA (CNS) – A fire that has burned 127 acres of vegetation in Mecca was 50% contained Tuesday.

Firefighters responded about noon Monday to the area of Avenue 66 and Highway 86 Expressway on a report of a well-established vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was between three and five acres shortly after breaking out and posed a threat to nearby power lines, a department official said. Imperial Irrigation District personnel responded to the scene to assist.

By 2:45 p.m. Monday, the fire had grown to 50 acres and department officials said it had the potential of spreading to 200 acres.

“Firefighting operations (are) being hampered by winds,” the fire department said. Firefighters from the Palm Springs, Hemet, Riverside and Cathedral City departments assisted in the effort.

Additional engines were requested to the scene by 4:50 p.m. Monday as the fire grew to 110 acres. By Monday night it had grown to 127 acres and was 15% contained.

“Firefighters worked overnight and were able to gain further containment,” fire officials said Tuesday morning, when the fire was 30% contained. “Please continue to avoid the area as resources continue to increase containment lines.”

By around 1 p.m. the fire was 50% contained and fire officials said firefighters were working to fully contain and control the flames.

Avenue 66 between Highway 86 and Fillmore Street remained closed as crews battled the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No evacuations were ordered, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.