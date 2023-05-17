UPDATED: Charges Expected Against Woman Alleged in Fatal Hit-Run in Desert Hot Springs

INDIO (CNS) – A 33-year-old woman who allegedly fatally struck an 86- year-old man with her car at a bus stop in Desert Hot Springs and drove off without rendering aid pleaded not guilty to felony charges Wednesday.

Kristiana Raylene Saiz of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count each of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and a hit-and- run causing death, according to court records.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Police said officers responded at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Palm Drive near Hacienda Avenue.

Saiz allegedly drove a black Jeep Latitude northbound on Palm Drive as a man was standing at a bus stop, according to police. As she approached Hacienda Avenue, she allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and struck him before leaving the scene.

The man, identified as Peter Heaton of Desert Hot Springs, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene at 12:35 p.m., according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Saiz was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where she remains held on $75,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run was asked to contact Sgt. Hazen at 760-329-6411. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 760- 341-7867.

