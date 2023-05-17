Dump Truck Crashes in De Luz, Spilling Load of Asphalt on Road

DE LUZ (CNS) – A dump truck filled with asphalt overturned on a road in De Luz Wednesday, spilling its entire load and diesel fuel and forcing a closure of the rural corridor.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Los Gatos Road, near Carancho Road, roughly four miles west of Murrieta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the trucker apparently lost control while trying to navigate the two-lane road that runs through hills, causing the rig to go over, landing on its side.

The trucker extricated himself and did not require medical attention, according to reports from the scene.

Asphalt was dumped onto Los Gatos, and the truck sprang a fuel leak, according to the CHP.

Officers closed the road to through traffic between Via Volcano to the north and Carancho to the south — just over a mile. No detour was available.

As of 11:45 a.m., the closure remained in effect. It was unclear when the cleanup operation would be completed.

