Mecca Brush Fire at 127 Acres, Containment Grows to 90%

MECCA (CNS) – A fire that has burned 127 acres of vegetation in Mecca was 90% contained Wednesday.

Firefighters responded at about noon Monday to the area of Avenue 66 and Highway 86 Expressway on a report of a well-established vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze burned between 3 and 5 acres shortly after breaking out and posed a threat to nearby power lines, a department official said. It grew to 50 acres by 2:45 p.m. that day, with firefighting operations being hampered by winds.

Two hours later, additional engines were requested to the scene as the fire grew to 110 acres and by Monday night it had grown to 127 acres and was 15% contained.

“Firefighters worked overnight and were able to gain further containment,” fire officials said Tuesday morning, when the fire was 30% contained. “Please continue to avoid the area as resources continue to increase containment lines.”

By around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was 50% contained and fire officials said firefighters were working to fully contain and control the flames. The flames were 90% contained by Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Palm Springs, Hemet, Riverside and Cathedral City departments assisted in the effort and Imperial Irrigation District personnel also responded to the scene to assist.

Avenue 66 between Highway 86 and Fillmore Street remained closed as crews battled the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No evacuations were ordered, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.