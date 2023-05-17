Probationer Arrested in Perris on Drug, Gun Charges

PERRIS (CNS) – A 27-year-old man on probation suspected of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana and weapons offenses was arrested in Perris, authorities said Tuesday.

Perris Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a traffic stop Monday at an undisclosed location, and discovered Juan Luis Castro, who was on probation for weapon and narcotic violations, according to Sgt. Rafael Victorio. It’s unknown when deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies searched Castro’s vehicle and seized one pound of methamphetamine and marijuana. An additional investigative search at Castro’s residence resulted in deputies finding another pound of methamphetamine and ammunition, according to Victorio.

Castro was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 28.5 grams, violation of probation and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact Deputy Ojeda at the Perris Sheriff’s Station at 951-210-1000.

