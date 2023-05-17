Riverside County Addresses Influx of Asylum Seekers, Focusing on Humanitarian Support

For the past 2 years, Riverside County has experienced a significant influx of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border, putting a strain on local resources.

Due to the county’s proximity to the border, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has transferred hundreds of migrants to agency offices in Blythe, Indio, and Murrieta. According to Riverside County officials, the agency has released approximately 100 to 200 individuals per day into these communities.

Unlike some border states, California has taken a different approach, opting to provide temporary support rather than expel the individuals who have crossed the border. Recognizing the urgent need to prevent a humanitarian crisis on their streets, Riverside County has stepped in to provide short-term safety net services to these asylum seekers since March 2021.

To ensure the well-being of those seeking asylum, Riverside County has spent nearly $10 million in resources between March 2021 and April 2023. These expenses are being reimbursed by the federal government, as they are considered fixed county resources says Brooke Federico, Director of Communications with Riverside County.

Riverside County officials have emphasized that the migrants placed in their county are intended to stay for a maximum of three days. However, the anticipated increase in arrivals once Title 8 regulations go back into effect will require additional resources. They also recognize the urgency of addressing the needs of asylum seekers while ensuring that local resources remain sustainable. By providing short-term support and collaborating with nonprofit organizations, the county aims to alleviate the strain on both the migrants and the community.

Nonprofit organizations like the Galilee Center in Mecca are playing a vital role in offering clothing and meals to asylum seekers. Currently receiving several dozen individuals per day, the center is prepared to receive up to five buses daily to accommodate the expected influx.

The Galilee Center is asking for assistance from the community, including volunteers, donations of clothing, and food supplies. The center serves asylum seekers from various parts of the world who arrive with paperwork and plans from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Those interested in contributing to the humanitarian effort can visit the Galilee Center’s website at galileecenter.org.