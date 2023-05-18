Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Slightly

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose three-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.755, one day after dropping seven-tenths of a cent to its lowest amount since Feb. 28.

The average price is 1.7 cents less than one week ago, 11 cents lower than one month ago and $1.224 below what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.618 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose four-tenths of cent to $3.536 one day after a run of three decreases in four days totaling 1.2 cents ended with an increase of one-tenth of a cent. It is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 14 cents lower than one month ago and $1.031 below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.48 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

