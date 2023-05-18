Blaze Damages Freight Train on Tracks Running through Jurupa

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A freight train was damaged in a fire that erupted as the freighter was moving through a Jurupa Valley intersection, but the blaze did not spread to surrounding property, officials said Thursday.

According to Union Pacific Railroad, the blaze erupted in a locomotive about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on the UPR line that runs north-south at Etiwanda Avenue and Van Buren Boulevard, underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway.

UPR spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told City News Service that when the crew spotted the flames, they immediately stopped the train and contacted emergency services.

Multiple Riverside County Fire Department engine crews were sent to the location

“The fire was extinguished about 1:45 a.m. (Thursday), and train traffic was allowed to resume,” Tysver said. “The fire was contained to the locomotive.”

She said that no one was injured. There was no word on what the train was hauling.

No roads were shut down because of the fire. An investigation into what might have triggered it was underway.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.