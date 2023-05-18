Comic Hannah Gadsby Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About Netflix’s “Something Special”

Manny The Movie Guy

Hannah Gadsby is radically funny as evident in their new Netflix special “Something Special.”  At the top of the show, they claimed it would be a romantic comedy about their journey in finding the love of their life Jenny.  In this interview, we talked about the feel good vibe of their show, how meeting Jenny impacted their standup, the importance of Netflix for comedians, and what they want audience to take away from “Something Special.”

Raw, funny, honest, and yes, special, “Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” is now out on Netflix.

See our interview below.  For our complete look at “Hannah Gadsby: Something Special,” click here.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo