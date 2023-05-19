Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises by Largest Amount Since April 8

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest increase since April 8 Friday, rising 1.1 cents to $4.766, one day after increasing three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago, 9.7 cents lower than one month ago and $1.214 below what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.607 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.541, the third consecutive increase after a run of three decreases in four days totaling 1.2 cents. The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent Wednesday and four- tenths of cent Thursday.

The national average price is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago, 14.3 cents lower than one month ago and $1.048 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.613 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.