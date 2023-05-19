Child Killed in Headon Collision at Riverside Intersection Identified

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy killed when his older sister’s vehicle was hit head-on by an out-of-control motorist at a Riverside intersection was identified Friday.

Obed Barbosa Carbajal of Riverside was fatally injured about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, in a wreck at Arlington and Stover avenues that also left his three siblings critically injured.

The other victims, identified only as Obed’s 25-year-old sister, 16- year-old brother and 10-year-old sister, remain hospitalized.

The 22-year-old man whom police say caused the collision also remains hospitalized in serious condition.

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, the siblings were in a 2015 Nissan Sentra being driven by Obed’s eldest sister going eastbound on Arlington at an unknown speed when a 2020 Honda Civic operated by the 22-year-old motorist, whose name was not released, approached from the opposite direction.

Railsback said the Honda “veered into opposing lanes of traffic and collided head-on into the Nissan.”

The rate at which the Honda was traveling could not be confirmed. Arlington is a major travel corridor through the western half of the city, and speeding is not uncommon.

The driver of the Honda was the sole occupant.

Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell said two engine crews and a truck company, numbering a dozen personnel, were sent to the location and found the mangled wreck.

“One patient (was) ejected, three were trapped, with a total of five critically injured,” Coryell said.

He said firefighters deployed heavy equipment to extricate the trapped parties.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.