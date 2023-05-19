Palm Springs Cyclists Community “Ride of Silence” Bicycle Ride around Ruth Hardy Park

In an emotional tribute to cyclists who have lost their lives or suffered injuries on public roadways, the AIDS LifeCycle Desert Road Runners, in partnership with the Palm Springs Sustainability Commission, lead the 2023 “Ride of Silence.”

This global event aims to promote cycling safety and emphasize the shared responsibility of motorists to coexist with cyclists on the roads.

Locally, the 4.5-mile ride took place along the streets of Palm Springs, bringing a spotlight on the importance of cycling safety.

The Ride of Silence started with opening remarks at Ruth Hardy Park with community leaders who are dedicated to promoting a safer environment for cyclists.

After the opening remarks, participants embarked on a 4.5-mile ride, ensuring a respectful silence in honor of those who have been affected by cycling accidents.

The Ride of Silence is an opportunity to remember those who have tragically lost their lives while cycling and to advocate for safer roadways that accommodate both cyclists and motorists. Let us join hands in promoting cycling safety and ensuring a more harmonious coexistence on the streets.

For further information, please visit Coachella Valley Cycling Communities on Facebook.