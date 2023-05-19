Residential Structure Fires in Bermuda Dunes and Indio, CAL FIRE Offers Home Safety Tips

Friday morning CAL FIRE responded to a residential structure fire in the Talavera community located in North Indio.

When they arrived, they saw a home with an attached garage visibly spewing smoke. Multiple fire engines, as well as hazmat crews and SOCAL Gas, were dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

“Fires can occur due to various reasons, such as electrical malfunctions or improperly stored flammable materials,” said CalFire P.I.O. Brian White. “One of the most crucial safety measures is ensuring the presence of working smoke detectors.”

Fortunately, beyond the garage, no other damage was reported in the home, which became filled with smoke during the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In another fire incident earlier Friday in Bermuda Dunes, a home on Brownstown Drive caught fire around 10 a.m. The blaze resulted in severe damage to the roof.

Emergency Medical Technicians evaluated one person at the scene, but no further injuries were reported.

CAL FIRE urges residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe.

P.I.O. White went on to say, “It is essential to close doors, especially those leading to the garage. Fire-rated doors are specifically designed to contain fires within the garage area, limiting the spread and giving firefighters a better chance to control the situation. This advice extends to interior doors within bedrooms as well, as they can help restrict the flow of fire and provide more time for firefighting efforts.”

These incidents serve as reminders of the importance of fire safety measures within our homes. By maintaining working smoke detectors, closing doors, and promptly addressing potential fire hazards, residents can significantly reduce the risk of such devastating incidents.