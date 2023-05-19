Two La Quinta Schools Placed on Brief Modified Lockouts Due to Police Activity

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Two La Quinta schools were placed on a brief modified lockout Friday due to police activity in the area, but authorities said they were unsure why school administrators initiated it.

The order went into effect at around 2:40 p.m. Friday at La Quinta Middle School and Truman Elementary School, according to Desert Springs Unified School District public information officer Mary Perry. Parents were notified immediately.

By 2:44 p.m., an all clear was given to the school and students were released in a controlled manner, Perry said. Staff gradually dismissed middle school students first and elementary school students followed.

“Deputies were in the area conducting an investigation unrelated to the schools,” Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service. “It is unknown why school administrators initiated a lockdown, however, it was not at the direction of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Vickers added that there were no threats involving schools, students or staff.

