37-Acre Brushfire Near Thermal 60% Contained; 2 Buildings Destroyed

THERMAL (CNS) – A 37-acre brushfire that destroyed two small outbuildings south of Thermal that was 60% contained Monday.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

The fire was reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the 81000 block of Johnson Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was spreading rapidly from an initial 10 to 15 acres of vegetation. By Sunday morning, the fire was mapped at 64 acres and was 10% contained.

“Firefighters will remain on-scene throughout the day continuing to strengthen containment lines and mop-up hot spots,” fire officials said in a statement Monday morning, when the mapping of the fire was updated to 37-acres and was 60% contained.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs were assisting in the firefight.

