Firefighters Extinguish Five-Acre Fire in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department extinguished a brush fire Sunday in Lake Elsinore.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Strickland Avenue, and was extinguished by about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported as being approximately one acre in size but grew to five, according to the RCFD.

The road was closed between the intersections of Riverside and Strickland and Riverside and Collier Avenue while firefighters worked.

There were no initial injury reports.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.