Palm Desert Aquatic Center Dive-In Movies Series to Get Underway Friday

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Palm Desert Aquatic Center’s Dive-In Movies series will return Friday with a viewing of “Encanto,” officials announced Monday.

The $5 event will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the water of the Palm Desert Aquatic Center, 73751 Magnesia Falls Drive, according to a statement from PDAC.

“Bring the kids, towels, a blanket and your swimsuits and be prepared to sing along and enjoy this interactive engaging tale,” PDAC officials said in a statement. “With limited seating poolside, guests are encouraged to bring towels for the grass areas.”

The poolside films will continue June 16 with a viewing of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which will be followed July 14 with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Aug. 11 with “Surf’s Up,” and a yet to be determined movie on Sept. 2 will close out the series.

No outside chairs, furniture, food, or beverages will be allowed into the aquatic center, but food trucks will be on-site with snacks and treats, according to PDAC officials.

Limited pool areas and slides will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

