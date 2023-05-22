Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon Talk About Shooting in the Desert for Apple TV+’s “High Desert”

Manny The Movie Guy

I love, love, love Patricia Arquette.  She is always sweet and lovely to talk to, and she’s fantastic as Peggy in the new Apple TV+ series “High Desert.”  Alongside her is the equally fantastic Matt Dillon as the love of her life Denny.

I spent some time with both actors to talk about their interest in joining the cast, their characters, and shooting in the Coachella Valley, the place I call home.

The first three episodes of “High Desert” is now out on Apple TV+ with every new episode of the 8-episode series coming out every Wednesday until June 21.

Take a look at our interview below.  For our complete look at “High Desert,” click here.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo