Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon Talk About Shooting in the Desert for Apple TV+’s “High Desert”

I love, love, love Patricia Arquette. She is always sweet and lovely to talk to, and she’s fantastic as Peggy in the new Apple TV+ series “High Desert.” Alongside her is the equally fantastic Matt Dillon as the love of her life Denny.

I spent some time with both actors to talk about their interest in joining the cast, their characters, and shooting in the Coachella Valley, the place I call home.

The first three episodes of “High Desert” is now out on Apple TV+ with every new episode of the 8-episode series coming out every Wednesday until June 21.

