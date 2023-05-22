Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision in Meadowbrook Identified

MEADOWBROOK (CNS) – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Meadowbrook that also injured two others was identified Monday.

Anna Tinoco of Lake Elsinore was fatally injured about 5:25 a.m. Sunday on Highway 74, just east of Hammack Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said Tinoco was in a sedan that impacted another vehicle and then overturned, hitting a boulder alongside the highway.

No other details were immediately available.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and extricated Tinoco from the wreckage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant of the car suffered moderate injuries, while a third suffered minor injuries. Neither victim was identified. They were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment and are expected to fully recover.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision apparently were not injured.

Highway 74 was partially closed until late Sunday afternoon as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

