37-Acre Brush Fire Near Thermal 90% Contained; 2 Buildings Destroyed

THERMAL (CNS) – A 37-acre brush fire that destroyed two small outbuildings south of Thermal that was 90% contained Tuesday.

No injuries or evacuations were reported.

The fire was called in at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the 81000 block of Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was spreading rapidly from an initial 10 to 15 acres of vegetation. By Sunday morning, the fire was mapped at 64 acres and was 10% contained.

“Firefighters will remain on-scene throughout the day continuing to strengthen containment lines and mop-up hot spots,” fire officials said in a statement Monday morning, when the mapping of the fire was updated to 37 acres and was 60% contained.

By Monday afternoon, the fire was 80% contained and fire resources will remain on the scene until midnight and are expected return to the scene Tuesday morning “to continue strengthening containment lines,” fire officials said.

Fire crews increased containment lines to 90% by Tuesday morning and will remain on scene working toward full containment, fire officials said.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs were assisting in the firefight.

