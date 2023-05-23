DEVELOPING: One Pedestrian dead after train collision in Indio

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Tuesday evening in Indio.

Cal Fire officials responded to a pedestrian being struck by a train near Indio Boulevard and Fir Avenue. The single victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

An investigation remains underway as law enforcement is overseeing the situation.

