ICYMI: Inaugural Acrisure Classic heading to the desert

College basketball is heading to the desert this Fall.

Acrisure Arena announced a brand new basketball tournament, The Acrisure Classic, will be held in November. Two historic programs are set to headline the inaugural tournament this Thanksgiving Day, Michigan State University and University of Arizona.

The massive matchup with be nationally televised and will be the first-ever college basketball tournament held in the desert.

Senior Vice President, John Page, calls the upcoming event ‘huge’ for the Coachella Valley.

“You think of room nights, hotel, travel, restaurants, the airport, everything that we want to be to this community. To add to that economic development and impact, that’s coming through this Thanksgiving. “

Page also hinted at more upcoming announcement set to be made by the Arena.