La Quinta’s Sereena Baca signs with Quincy University for Wrestling

Talialaina Letoi

La Quinta High School has another signee inking their way to play at the next level in college. 

Lady Blackhawk Sereena Baca signed with Quincy University and will sport a Hawk Singlet next year as she takes her talents to the next level!

A big congrats to Sereena and go Hawks!

