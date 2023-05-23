La Quinta’s Sereena Baca signs with Quincy University for Wrestling

La Quinta High School has another signee inking their way to play at the next level in college.

Lady Blackhawk Sereena Baca signed with Quincy University and will sport a Hawk Singlet next year as she takes her talents to the next level!

One more LQ student-athlete signing a LOI

Sereena Baca (Wrestling) Quincy University

Congrats & we are proud of you #LQPride #TheBlackhawkWay @DesertSunSports @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/YH5o9TcQjB — LQ Athletics (@lqathletics) May 20, 2023

A big congrats to Sereena and go Hawks!