Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park to Offer Free Entry Memorial Day Weekend

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Free admission and fishing will be offered at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park this weekend in celebration of Memorial Day.

Active duty military personnel, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and federal and state reservists along with the guests in their vehicle will be able to enjoy Saturday, Sunday and Monday for free at the park, 58075 Jefferson St., according to Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. Veterans must present valid proof of military service.

“Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is a beautiful place to spend the day, to walk, hike, go fishing, or horseback riding, and just relax and enjoy nature,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez in a statement. “We welcome veterans, their families and the community to enjoy Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park this Memorial Day weekend.”

The free entry to the park — which features flags of each military branch, dedication plaques, lighting, and landscaping pathways — will also cover activities like fishing, according to Perez. A state fishing license is required, which isn’t sold at the park, but can be purchased at retailers.

According to park officials, the lake will be stocked with about 900 pounds of catfish Friday.

The park was renamed from Lake Cahuilla Regional Park to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in August 2017 to honor veterans — a change that included free entry for veterans and service members each Memorial Day weekend and Veterans Day, according to Perez.

