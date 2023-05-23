UPDATED: Police Seek Help Finding Cathedral City Man, 73, With Dementia

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 73-year-old man with dementia who left his Cathedral City home and did not return last night was found Tuesday.

The “Palm Springs Police Department contacted Cathedral City Police Department and reported they located Richard Stanley Emmons in the city of Palm Springs,” CCPD Sgt. Jose Nunez said in a statement. “Richard was in good health and returned to his residence.”

He was found at around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Emmons was initially reported missing at 8:37 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 67500 block of Vista Chino, according to Nunez. He was last seen by his roommate at around 10:30 a.m. that day before he left their home.

A missing person report was filed several hours after Emmons didn’t return.

“Richard has left the residence in the past but returns after a few hours,” Nunez said when he was missing. “He does not have a cellular phone or means of communicating with friends.”

He was known to frequent the Palm Springs area, according to Nunez.

