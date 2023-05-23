Vehicles, Garage Consumed by Fire in Homeland

HOMELAND (CNS) – A fire that broke out Tuesday inside a large garage also serving as dwelling space in Homeland consumed two vehicles and damaged the structure.

The blaze was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Melba Avenue, just north of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in a 10,000-square-foot garage that had been partially converted to habitable space.

Two vehicles parked within the structure were burning when firefighters arrived, according to reports from the scene.

Witnesses initially reported that the occupant of the facility was trapped, but she was found safe outside, officials said.

The on-scene battalion chief described “pack rat conditions” at the site.

As of 3 p.m., crews had largely contained the fire, but it was not yet extinguished.

The cause was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.